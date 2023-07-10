What! When Aamir Khan took a dig at Salman Khan, “Apne time se aata hai, jaata hai apne time se; humlog wait karenge…”

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna and share a special bond ever since. The duo have become huge stars in their own rights and achieved unimaginable success. However, there was once a time when Aamir made a comment on Salman’s professionalism.

During a live show, the Taare Zameen Pe actor took a subtle dig at Salman while also pulling his leg and said, “Yaar ye jo Salman hai naa, ye asli star hai yaar. Hum log to aate hain mehnat karte hain, mazdoori karte hain, star ho to Salman jaisa yaar. Apne time se aata hai, jaata hai apne time se. Humlog wait karenge Salman ji aa rahe hain. Aur style yaar. You know stars need to have style.”

Salman understood the dig and quickly replied, “Aaj inhone bahut wait karaya hai mujhe.”

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen pe while Salman has Tiger 3.

