What! When Aamir Khan took a dig at Salman Khan, “Apne time se aata hai, jaata hai apne time se; humlog wait karenge…”

The duo have become huge stars in their own rights and achieved unimaginable success. However, there was once a time when Aamir made a comment on Salman’s professionalism.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna and share a special bond ever since. The duo have become huge stars in their own rights and achieved unimaginable success. However, there was once a time when Aamir made a comment on Salman’s professionalism.

Also Read- Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan joked about making his future wife leave film industry after marriage

During a live show, the Taare Zameen Pe actor took a subtle dig at Salman while also pulling his leg and said, “Yaar ye jo Salman hai naa, ye asli star hai yaar. Hum log to aate hain mehnat karte hain, mazdoori karte hain, star ho to Salman jaisa yaar. Apne time se aata hai, jaata hai apne time se. Humlog wait karenge Salman ji aa rahe hain. Aur style yaar. You know stars need to have style.”

Salman understood the dig and quickly replied, “Aaj inhone bahut wait karaya hai mujhe.”

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen pe while Salman has Tiger 3.

Also Read- Wow! Aamir Khan expresses his liking towards daughter Ira Khan's fiancé, here's what he has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi 

Salman Khan Aamir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Laal Singh Chaddha 3 Idiots Ready Kick Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Katrina Kaif
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Kareena
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’