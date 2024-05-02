What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’

MUMBAI : Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been in over 50 films over his more than 24 years in the industry. He had discussed his work critically in a 2013 interview with news agency PTI. We take you back to the interview where he stated that he detests every performance as he approaches his 48th birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan had said to a popular news portal, "I hate all my performances and hope I don't start liking them. I believe that the day you start liking your work is the day you become complacent. I review my work, I always find something I can improve on. I think it's the same with all actors. We are always trying to better ourselves from our last outing. So I am not a big fan of my own work."

Prior to the release of Dhoom 3, Abhishek praised Aamir Khan in the same interview. He had stated, "...what an honour for any actor to get the opportunity to work with him. You get to learn so much by just observing him. He is so helpful, caring and giving as an actor and it's been a great experience working with him."

With Kareena Kapoor in the drama flick Refugee (2000), Abhishek made his acting debut. Numerous poorly received movies came after it. 2004 saw a change in his career with the release of the action movie Dhoom. His roles in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) won him praise from critics. His two biggest hits as a leading man were the drama Guru (2007) and the comedy Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

Other financially successful movies by Abhishek are Dostana (2008), Bol Bachchan (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Dus (2005). He has also acted in streaming productions, including Dasvi (2022), Ludo (2020), and Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020).

The last time we saw Abhishek was in the sports drama Ghoomer, which was written and directed by R Balki. Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi are also featured. In August 2023, the film made its theatrical debut in India.

