What! When Abhishek Bachchan said “women don’t make-up” while Aishwarya Rai said, "I am the one who apologises" Amidst family dispute

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

Aish as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing pair and make heads turn everywhere they go. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. They have a massive fan following who love to see them at red carpet events and various other functions. The couple also usually get their daughter Aradhya too and they make one happy family making perfect family pictures for the paparazzi.

Recently during Ash’s 50 birthday celebrations, none of the Bachchans were seen, including hubby Abhishek. Even at a recent Diwali bash she was seen alone.

When Asked about the couple’s fights, Abhishek said, “But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise.”

When asked who makes up after a fight, he added, “Me! Me. Women don’t make up! But we have a rule—we don’t sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we’re just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they’re always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn’t matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it’s futile, it makes no sense.”

However during another interview when Ash was asked the same about who apologizes she had said, “No. I am the one who apologises first and finishes the topic”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher.

