What! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her displeasure over THIS question about Abhishek Bachchan; Says ‘Ghar pe hai...’

MUMBAI :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship with the Bachchan family is the subject of much inquiry. And now an old viral video, in which Aishwarya is shown being irritated by a question about her husband Abhishek Bachchan, is garnering a lot of attention once more.

No, although she didn't seem really eager to respond to the questions. After watching a trailer for a film based on the heartbreaking tale of a husband and wife, one of the journalists asked Ash how much she missed her husband. The actress responds by making fun of the journalist, claiming that he only asked her because he wanted to know and hasn't asked her anything else. Later, she responded to his inquiry by saying, "Ghar pe hai, Aadhe ghante mai milungi." Fans are adoring the queen's sass as this video goes viral.

The internet speculated that there is undoubtedly a problem in the Bachchan family after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan removed Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Agastya, and Navya from the family photo in an attempt to wish Amitabh Bachchan a happy 81st birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda were there to support Navya, who was making her runway debut during the same fashion week. Aishwarya shared numerous photos from the occasion on social media. Fans, however, pointed out that Ash was absent from every post, and numerous of them asserted that the Bachchan women are envious of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. However, the Bachchan family is actually doing well, and the news of their quarrel is timid.

Credits - Bollywoodlife