What! When Amitabh Bachchan's Prank Reduced Shakti Kapoor to Tears on Satte Pe Satta Sets

MUMBAI: Shakti Kapoor, the versatile actor known for his iconic roles, recently shared a humorous incident from the sets of the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, where a prank orchestrated by Amitabh Bachchan and other actors left him in tears. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Shakti Kapoor recalled the playful yet nerve-wracking moment during the shooting of the song "Dukki Pe Dukki Ho."

During the filming, Shakti Kapoor, known for his seriousness about scenes and dialogues, felt a bit insecure. Seeking reassurance from director Raj N Sippy, he expressed concerns about being overshadowed by Amitabh Bachchan. However, the director assured him, saying he was 'as good as Amitabh Bachchan.'

The prank unfolded during the shooting of the song "Dukki Pe Dukki Ho." Shakti Kapoor, waiting for his turn, noticed Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing his dialogue. Distraught at the thought of his dialogue being taken by the megastar, Shakti approached the director, expressing his dismay. It was then revealed that the entire scene was a prank, with the actors applauding and stating, 'Saale mazak kia hai. (We are joking with you). The camera wasn’t rolling.' The elaborate prank left Shakti Kapoor both relieved and amused.

Recalling the incident, Shakti Kapoor mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan, realizing the impact, requested the director to give him additional shots, jokingly saying, 'Nahi toh mar jaega yeh.' (He will die otherwise).

Satte Pe Satta, directed by Raj N Sippy and produced by Romu N. Sippy, is a classic action comedy film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan. The storyline revolves around seven unsophisticated brothers whose lives take a twist when Ravi Anand encounters a lookalike, leading to a series of comedic and dramatic events.

Credit: The Indian Express