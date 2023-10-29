What! When Deepika Padukone took a subtle dig at Kareena Kapoor for the latter sulking at losing out on Love Aaj Kal opposite Saif Ali Khan, “it would be a bit ridiculous to expect…”

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She started off as a model and went on to become one of the most sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has had not one but two blockbusters this year; Pathaan and Jawa. The actress is also the highest paid when it comes to endorsements.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

She became an overnight star after Om Shanti Om and during that time also got offered Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor was eager to do the film as Saif (who she was dating) was the producer and after Jab We Met, she wanted to work with Imtiaz Again. So Saif reportedly tried convincing the filmmaker to take Kareena, but his mind was set on DP.

Kareena was reportedly sulking after Deepika got the part and in a later interview, Deepika cleverly took a dig at the situation of her being Imtiaz Ali’s first and only choice for Love Aaj Kal. She was however asked if she missed working with her then Bf Ranbir Kapoor, to which she replied, “I don’t expect that every film I do has to be with my boyfriend. I think that’s a bit ridiculous. And I know as an actor I will have to work with different kinds of people. A director knows the kind of characters he wants in his film and the kind of actors who can play those characters. So it would be a bit ridiculous to expect that my real-life boyfriend will be my co-star in every film of mine.’

Also Read- Koffee With Karan Season 8: Shocking! Deepika Padukone spills beans on not wanting to live and how beau Ranveer Singh helped her overcome it

Deepika, not wanting to get into trouble and controversy, was quick to add why Kareena might have felt bad that she wasn't in the film saying that Imtiaz had the magic tough and anyone who worked with him had that greed to work with him again and again. She herself felt a void after Love Aaj Kal wrapped. Looks like DP cleverly spoke her mind in a polite yet logical way.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi