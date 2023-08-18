What! When Dharmendra agreed with Pakistani Tv presenter Nadia Khan that he too didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in son sunny Deol’s films

Now, in an old interview Pakistani Tv presenter and actor Nadia Khan said she didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in Sunny Deol’s films and to her surprise he agreed with her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Dharmendra

MUMBAI:  Dharmendra was one of the biggest stars of the 70s. His charm and handsome persona had no match. He was part of several blockbuster hits like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. The actor was one of the most sought after actors of that era and is still very much a part of showbiz even today.

Also Read-Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Now, in an old interview Pakistani Tv presenter and actor Nadia Khan said she didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in Sunny Deol’s films and to her surprise he agreed with her. She said, “I told him, ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan dialogues in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things.”

She said that Dharmendra knew he had fans cross border too and he told her, “Par majboori hai”

Also Read-WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say

Sunny deol’s latest release Gadar 2 is a hit at the box office. It also stars Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress 

Hema Malini Bollywood Hindi films Seeta Aur Geeta Abhinetri Satte Pe Satta Sholay Kranti Raja Jani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”
MUMBAI: Purab Kohli was all of 19 when he joined Channel [V] as a video jockey. During that stint, he earned immense...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Adhik and Barkha’s service terminated from Kapadia Office, Anuj orders
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success...
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood...
Katha Ankahee: Vicious! Katha and Viaan happy with Kailash and Teji’s acceptance, Teji ready with a plan against them
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Nushrratt
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
Tiger
Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?
MOHIT RAINA
Wow! Mohit Raina reveals about the time he appeared for NDA exam and how playing an army officer is an honour for him
Aditya Roy Kapur
Wow! Ananya Panday opens up about her thoughts on working with Aditya Roy Kapur, says, 'it will be good fun'
Amit Rai
Wow! Director Amit Rai reveals how after getting rejected by renowned filmmakers, Akshay Kumar stepped up to back the film OMG 2