What! When Dharmendra agreed with Pakistani Tv presenter Nadia Khan that he too didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in son sunny Deol’s films

MUMBAI: Dharmendra was one of the biggest stars of the 70s. His charm and handsome persona had no match. He was part of several blockbuster hits like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. The actor was one of the most sought after actors of that era and is still very much a part of showbiz even today.

Now, in an old interview Pakistani Tv presenter and actor Nadia Khan said she didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in Sunny Deol’s films and to her surprise he agreed with her. She said, “I told him, ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan dialogues in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things.”

She said that Dharmendra knew he had fans cross border too and he told her, “Par majboori hai”

Sunny deol’s latest release Gadar 2 is a hit at the box office. It also stars Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.

