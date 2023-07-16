What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”

Rao made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen" and was later seen in films like "Dil Se...", "Black Friday", "Talvar" and "Rangoon".
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Gajraj Rao

MUMBAI : Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition came his way a little late in life. Rao made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur's "Bandit Queen" and was later seen in films like "Dil Se...", "Black Friday", "Talvar" and "Rangoon". But 2018 changed the game for him after he featured in "Badhaai Ho". 

Also Read-Gajraj Rao on getting late recognition: Don't have complaints

Gajraj Rao has now spoken about his dark days of struggle and why he refuses to slash his fees. He said in an interview, “He told me to reduce my fees, saying it’s only 20 days work. I told him I wasn’t even charging for those 20 days, I was working for free. I told him that I was charging for all the years of ‘homework’ that I’d done to get here. This was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry, listened to abuse, I used to walk on foot from Town to Andheri… These 20 days are free.”

Gajraj Rao further said, “I did a lot of jobs, and I didn’t have the proper support system around me to guide me in the right direction. At one point, the financial situation was very difficult. It’s easy for me to say this now, in an air-conditioned environment, but when you don’t have food, all your dreams and fantasies go for a toss. And it was important at that time to provide for the family.”

Also Read-Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana for THIS film

Gajraj Rao said further, “I like having financial security now because I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years. I like expensive phones, traveling, and staying in nice hotels, I have no shame in admitting this. I don’t want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and traveling business class. I want it for myself, and I want it for my family; I want to give them the best possible. I don’t want to be in two minds if someone falls ill and needs a hospital.”

On the work front, Rao was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha playing Kartik Aaryan’s father. He will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA 

Gajraj Rao Badhaai Ho Maja Ma THAI MASSAGE Lootcase Maidaan Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ray Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
MUMBAI :  Clash at ticket windows is an interesting and exciting topic of discussion for all box office enthusiasts....
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan....
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how he is embracing fatherhood and how life has changed with his son entering their life
MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
“I was glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a unique way” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI :  Actors these days have to be on their guard at all times considering the large fan following they have. A...
What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”
MUMBAI : Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has...
Recent Stories
GADAR
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIGNESH SHIVAN
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma
Avneet Kaur
Exclusive! "Avneet Kaur is the most interesting person on my social media handle" - Nawazuddin Siddiqui
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out
Om not being able to set a box office record
What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record