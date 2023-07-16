What! When Hema Malini broke her silence on rumors of Dharmendra refusing to watch Baghban because of her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Hema Malini has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood and one of them is Baghban. But did you know there were rumors floating around that her husband Dharmendra refused to watch the film due to her amazing chemistry with Big B. When asked about it, Hema said, “I don’t know about that” laughing. The film also starrerd Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Varma and Samir Soni, and was helmed by Ravi Chopra.

Speaking of initially hearing the story of the film which would be her acting comeback, Hema said, “He wants me to play a mother to four grown-ups, how can I do all this?” Hema’s mother too was present during the narration and she insisted that she do the film and thus she took it up.

