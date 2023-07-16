What! When Hema Malini broke her silence on rumors of Dharmendra refusing to watch Baghban because of her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

Hema Malini has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood and one of them is Baghban. But did you know there were rumors floating around that her husband Dharmendra refused to watch the film due to her amazing chemistry with Big B.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Hema Malini

MUMBAI : Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Also ReadReally! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

Hema Malini has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood and one of them is Baghban. But did you know there were rumors floating around that her husband Dharmendra refused to watch the film due to her amazing chemistry with Big B. When asked about it, Hema said, “I don’t know about that” laughing. The film also starrerd Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Aman Varma and Samir Soni, and was helmed by Ravi Chopra. 

Speaking of initially hearing the story of the film which would be her acting comeback, Hema said, “He wants me to play a mother to four grown-ups, how can I do all this?” Hema’s mother too was present during the narration and she insisted that she do the film and thus she took it up.

Also Read-OMG! When Dharmendra lost his cool at a reporter on being asked about Sunny Deol’s absence at Esha Deol’s wedding

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

 

Hema Malini Bollywood Hindi films Seeta Aur Geeta Abhinetri Satte Pe Satta Sholay Kranti Raja Jani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Wow! Nakul stands with Anupama in this time of need
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Surprising! Before Farhan Akhtar, these actors were approached for the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
MUMBAI: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the film, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 11. Director...
OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”
MUMBAI:  Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat to confess her love to Angad before Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What! Actress Bhagyashree was paid more than Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya; She was paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs
MUMBAI :  Maine Pyaar Kiya was one of the biggest hits of that year. It not only brought two new stars Salman Khan and...
Shocking! Aamir Ali breaks silence on the rumors of dating Shamita Shetty says “ Just because I am single doesn’t mean you can link me with anyone and everyone”
MUMBAI :  Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Surprising! Before Farhan Akhtar, these actors were approached for the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farhan Akhtar
Surprising! Before Farhan Akhtar, these actors were approached for the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”
Bhagyashree
What! Actress Bhagyashree was paid more than Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya; She was paid Rs 1.5 Lakhs
JAHNVI KAPOOR
What! Jahnvi Kapoor took this gesture of Varun Dhawan personally; latter justifies his actions
GADAR
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
VIGNESH SHIVAN
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK