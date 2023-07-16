What! When Hema Malini revealed how a film director asked her to remove her saree pin to ‘shoot some scene’

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched and there was a time when almost all the top actors of her time desired to marry her but ultimately she said yes to Dharmendra as they were in love.

Hema worked with the top filmmakers of her time. She had the habit of pinning her saree pallu to her blouse. She once revealed how a well known director asked her to remove her saree pin as he wanted to shoot “some scene’. A concerned Hema told him, “ ‘saree niche gir jayegi’. They said that’s what we want.”

Hema also revealed that today the filmmakers don’t bother or take time to make their actresses look appealing. She said that she has no interest in working in movies again. She further said that Rak Kapoor had offered her Satyam Shivam Sundaram and said, “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it”. She didn’t take up the movie as her mother was against it.

Hema Malini was recently in the news after her old video went viral where she spoke about Dharmendra’s old school thoughts and how he didn’t like his daughters Esha and Ahana wearing shorts or jeans.

Hema Malini was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirchi in 2017.

