What! When Hrithik Roshan candidly talked about speculations surrounding his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Says ‘Thankfully, the people who matter…’

It tells the story of the early years of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting careers when the two biggest stars in Bollywood shared the screen in several films. Since their 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, fans have been eagerly awaiting their return in theaters, mesmerized by their chemistry.
MUMBAI: On January 10, 2023, Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday. Although we observe his remarkable career from the start, with his first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, there is a part of his private life that deserves to be revealed. In industry where relationships are frivolous, rumours abound, and celebrities keep quiet, allowing speculative ideas to run wild, Hrithik Roshan made the very noble decision to come clean and end "affair rumours."

It tells the story of the early years of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's acting careers when the two biggest stars in Bollywood shared the screen in several films. Since their 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, fans have been eagerly awaiting their return in theaters, mesmerized by their chemistry. In the past, rumors that Hrithik and Kareena were dating were widespread, even though Hrithik was already married. The couple didn't say anything about their supposed romance until Hrithik brought up the big issue.

Hrithik gave an opinion on his alleged "romantic involvement" with Kareena after he was married to Sussanne Khan. Hrithik acknowledged the awkward timing of the reports and laughed off the charges when questioned about the topic. "Thankfully, the people who matter, my friends and family, including Sussanne, trust me enough not to believe such baseless reports", he stated.

Even though Kareena minimized the significance of the rumour, he expressed worry about how it might have impacted her and her family. Hrithik mentioned a ridiculous allegation that Kareena had come to London only to visit his movie shoot, emphasizing how ridiculous the whole thing was.

"Apparently, Kareena was attempting to coax me into reciprocating her feelings, with me requesting her to back off - a complete fabrication," he mentioned.

Hrithik began to compliment Kareena, portraying her as a well-meaning young lady whose unwavering honesty often leads to misinterpretation. He went on to say that he sincerely regretted the unjust portrayal of her in the media. Regarding their personal lives, Hrithik and Kareena are both happy in their separate partnerships at the moment. Taimur and Jeh are Kareena's two children, and she is married to the lovely Saif Ali Khan. While it's said that Hrithik is seeing Saba Azad.

In terms of their career paths, Hrithik is preparing for the release of the action-packed Fighter and is also filming War 2, which is set in the YRF-produced spy universe. Kareena's upcoming films include The Crew and The Buckingham Murders.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

