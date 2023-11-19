What! When Hrithik Roshan revealed his dad Rakesh Roshan almost went bankrupt to launch him in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, “The house was mortgaged, the car was mortgaged…”

With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI : Hrithik Roshan has worked hard to be where he is today. Right from his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has had an unbelievable screen presence that is hard to miss even today. With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.

Rakesh Roshan left no stone unturned to launch his son Hrithik. The latter said that his father nearly went broke making the movie. He said although the film was made on a substantial budget, they still went a little overboard with it. Hrithik said, “The film was about three crores over budget, the house was mortgaged, the car was mortgaged. But I didn’t know about it, the last time it happened was when he was making his first film, Khudgarz, his home production, which he directed himself. He had to do that, and he had to do it to launch his son, and both times it worked out.”

Hrithik also mentioned that his father was shot outside his office after the film;s release which traumatized the entire Roshan family and Hrithik even contemplated leaving his career.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

