What! When Imran Khan opened up about taking steroids, was told “The heroine looks bigger than you”

Imran, who has been sharing anecdotes from his life of late on social media, shared his journey where he was told to get a more muscular body. Sharing pictures of his physical transformation
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Imran

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Also Read-Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

Imran, who has been sharing anecdotes from his life of late on social media, shared his journey where he was told to get a more muscular body. Sharing pictures of his physical transformation, Imran wrote, “I didn't need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore (his character in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na)... but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu. For my next film, Kidnap, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with body building”

His post concluded, “When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further. It's been an uphill journey, but these days I'm doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric... seriously. And while I'm still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles... I don't feel bad about myself.”

Check out his entire post here;

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a daughter together named Imara. Although the couple has not commented on their separation as of yet, rumours about trouble in their marriage began back in 2019. The couple and their family members initially dismissed the rumours, however, Avantika’s cryptic posts on social media was what added fuel to the fire.

Also Read- Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

Imran Khan Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Delhi Belly Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na I Hate Luv Storys luck Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Katti Batti kidnap Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Here's why "Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani" actress Anupama Solanki feels proud of being a TV actor
MUMBAI: “It’s an honour for me to be a TV actor because people are influenced by the medium and sometimes people love...
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on the sudden boost in his popularity after entering Star Plus' Anupamaa, says, ''I have never got such a response for my work before'', shares about managing work and education and much more
MUMBAI: Actor Viraj Kapoor is the recent new entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.The actor is playing the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha refuses treatment at hospital
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Barsatein: Shocking! Jai and Aardhana get married in jail
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
MUMBAI: Dia Mirza is someone who is known for her acting prowess as well as a vocal advocate for women's empowerment as...
Recent Stories
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Shahid
Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any Spy or cop universe films?
Janhvi
OMG! When Janhvi Kapoor wanted to quit acting, “What’s the point..”
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Priyanka
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
Kritika
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people