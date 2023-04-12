What! When Imran Khan opened up about taking steroids, was told “The heroine looks bigger than you”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Also Read-Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

Imran, who has been sharing anecdotes from his life of late on social media, shared his journey where he was told to get a more muscular body. Sharing pictures of his physical transformation, Imran wrote, “I didn't need to be muscular to play Jai Singh Rathore (his character in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na)... but I was convinced that I was too skinny, which is why Jai mostly wears two layers of clothing throughout Jaane Tu. For my next film, Kidnap, I hit the gym in earnest, and began my journey with body building”

His post concluded, “When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further. It's been an uphill journey, but these days I'm doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric... seriously. And while I'm still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles... I don't feel bad about myself.”

Check out his entire post here;

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a daughter together named Imara. Although the couple has not commented on their separation as of yet, rumours about trouble in their marriage began back in 2019. The couple and their family members initially dismissed the rumours, however, Avantika’s cryptic posts on social media was what added fuel to the fire.

Also Read- Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA