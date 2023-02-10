What! When Janhvi Kapoor was shocked to see her morphed pictures in 'almost pornographic websites'

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after that and while some received a good response, some failed to impress. She is always a head turner wherever she goes and has a name to keep up to since she is Sridevi’s daughter. The actress who was last seen in Bawaal is also a thirst trap for many on social media and the internet. The actress recalls a time when she saw her morphed pictures on questionable websites.

Janhvi said, “My friends began to look at me differently, and they teased me for not getting waxed.” She didn’t understand what they meant and was shocked when as a teen she saw her morphed pictures on “inappropriate, almost pornographic pages.”

On the work front she was recently seen in a cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahaani. She will next be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, and it is directed by Sharan Sharma.

