What! When Karan Johar mentioned Salman Khan’s name in front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; angry netizens say “triggering a victim’s PTSD”

MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is one of the most loved and watched chat shows. Many celebs have come and spilled the beans on their lives, many secrets have been unraveled and shocking opinions and comments passed. It continues to be one of those classy shows that people love to watch for Bollywood gossip and entertainment. 

Many celebs have made it to the KWK couch and one of them is the iconic couple of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. They have come separately as well as, as a couple. During one of their interactions with host Karan Johar, Karan asks Abhishek to give “react in one word for the following actors” and mentioned Salman Khan. Abhishek says, “Stop Working out.” He continues, “Reason being that he is known to take off his shirt, when he is much more than that.”

The fact that Karan even mentioned Salman Khan’s name in front of Aishwarya has not gone well with many netizens who have lashed out at the filmmaker for being insensitive. One wrote, “Why did Kjo have to ask about Sevlon, knowing she completely doesn’t want to hear his name (I think this episode was after her episode with SLB). Shows such a complete disregard for triggering a victim’s PTSD, among other things.’ another wrote, “Her Face when Salman Khan is mentioned though.” 



For the unversed, Aishwarya and Salman started dating after working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The relationship was a tumultuous one from the very beginning with rumors of him being abusive and possessive toward her and having a drinking problem. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

