What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed being traumatized after the brutal trolling over son Taimur’s name

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back.

Kareena and Saif are parents to two adorable sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena has now opened up about being brutally trolled for naming her son Taimur who was born on 20th December 2016. Opening up about choosing the name, Kareena said, “When we came up with the name, Saif actually said, He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name, and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here,”

Kareena added that the name was not in reference of any historical figure and said that they were stressed when the trolling began but kept their dignified silence and evenbtaully the trolling doed down on its own.

Credit-FreePressJournal