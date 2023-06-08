What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Aditya Chopra fat-shamed her calling her a ‘heavy-girl’, Netizens say “Khud socially awkward hai”

Now in a viral interview, Kareena reveals how she was body shamed by filmmaker Aditya Chopra when he was casting her in his film Tashan.
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back.

Kareena married her Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and broke the norms of Bollywood by not taking a break from her career. She returned to work and was seen in the song Fevicol se in Dabangg 2. Now in a viral interview, Kareena reveals how she was body shamed by filmmaker Aditya Chopra when he was casting her in his film Tashan. A screenshot of the interview has gone viral and it will surely surprise you what he told Kareena.

Aditya while asking her to be part of his movie, wanted her to get fit and lose weight and told her that she is a ‘heavy girl’, would she be able to lose weight to fit into a bikini? The actress said that she decided to challenge her genes and stand in a bikini.

Take a look at the viral post;

Netizens did not like Kareena being called fat and obviously didn’t agree to it. One wrote, “The funny thing is she wasn't even fat, she was perfectly healthy. Its just Aditya and many other men from the industry who were obsessed with slim fit physique”, another wrote, “Khud saala socially awkward banda hai”

Check out the netizen’s reactions here;


On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew, Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled film based on the Japanese bestseller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and Hansal Mehta’s next.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

