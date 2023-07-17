What! When Manisha Koirala revealed she was not convinced to play Kartik Aaryan’s mother: “it hurt…”

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. Of late, Manisha has started taking up character roles. With age she has smoothly progressed into taking up mature roles and made peace with not being the lead or the center of attraction of the movie.

Manisha recently surprised everyone by playing the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother’s role in the film Shehzada. In a recent interview, Manisha said that she simply took up the role as she wanted to move away from serious roles and take up something commercial. She said that when you are the lead everything revolves around you but when you start playing character roles, the whole set up changes and she convinces herself to move on.

Manisha also mentioned that she now embraces and plays every role that is offered to her with the best of her abilities.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starred Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The basic storyline of the film is exactly like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the original writer Trivikram Srinivas has been credited for it. The screenplay has been adapted by Rohit Dhawan who has also directed the movie.

