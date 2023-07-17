What! When Manisha Koirala revealed she was not convinced to play Kartik Aaryan’s mother: “it hurt…”

Manisha recently surprised everyone by playing the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother’s role in the film Shehzada. In a recent interview, Manisha said that she simply took up the role as she wanted to move away from serious roles and take up something commercial.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 01:45
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films like Saudagar, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story and many more. Of late, Manisha has started taking up character roles. With age she has smoothly progressed into taking up mature roles and made peace with not being the lead or the center of attraction of the movie.

Also Read-Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Manisha recently surprised everyone by playing the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother’s role in the film Shehzada. In a recent interview, Manisha said that she simply took up the role as she wanted to move away from serious roles and take up something commercial. She said that when you are the lead everything revolves around you but when you start playing character roles, the whole set up changes and she convinces herself to move on. 

Manisha also mentioned that she now embraces and plays every role that is offered to her with the best of her abilities. 

Also Read-Manisha Koirala wants to explore more as an author

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starred Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The basic storyline of the film is exactly like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the original writer Trivikram Srinivas has been credited for it. The screenplay has been adapted by Rohit Dhawan who has also directed the movie. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress 


 

Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Manisha Koirala Sanju Sanjay Dutt Kriti Sanon Sunny Hinduja Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 01:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi grooved to the song 'Garmi'
MUMBAI: We would be stating the obvious when we say that Bollywood star Salman Khan is immensely loved and enjoys a...
Wow! Hrithik Roshan and Nayanthara have THIS thing in common, take a look
MUMBAI: Nayanthara and Hrithik Roshan are among the most established actors in India. Both made their debuts in the...
OMG! Know more about Bigg Boss OTT season 2 wild card entries Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav's controversial past
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most loved reality shows and it has been successfully grabbing eyeballs...
What! When Manisha Koirala revealed she was not convinced to play Kartik Aaryan’s mother: “it hurt…”
MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films...
Whoa! Vijay Verma clarifies if his love for Tamannaah Bhatia is a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2: “madly in love with her”
MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay...
What! The similarities between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Dharmendra’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh will make you wonder about the sorry state of Indian Cinema
MUMBAI: Hindi films might have evolved over the years becoming more modern in its approach, but somewhere certain...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi
Wow! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi grooved to the song 'Garmi'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi
Wow! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan and Nora Fatehi grooved to the song 'Garmi'
Hrithik Roshan and Nayanthara
Wow! Hrithik Roshan and Nayanthara have THIS thing in common, take a look
Dharmendra
What! The similarities between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Dharmendra’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh will make you wonder about the sorry state of Indian Cinema
Monica Bedi
What! When Monica Bedi broke her silence on losing out on Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun
I don’t need to forgive her”
What! When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce: “She is not a part of my consciousness, I don’t need to forgive her”
Rohit Shetty
Exclusive! Rohit Shetty reveals he loves the comic timing of THIS actor and wants to work with them