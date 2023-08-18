What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal

MUMBAI: Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her flawless performance. The actress then dabbled into blockbuster Bollywood projects like 3 Idiots and recently Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has transitioned beautifully into every medium of entertainment.

When Mona told Aamir that she was ‘bored’ during rehearsals of the film, he had an epic reply. She recalled, “When I was shooting for 3 Idiots, that was the first time I was working with the entire team and I saw Aamir sir and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is he doing?’ We had some 100 rehearsals, and in those rehearsals, he came up with something different every time. As a TV actor, I was not used to rehearsals.”

When Mona asked him “why are we doing so many rehearsals, Khan told her, “Mona this is a movie. What are you talking about? This is not a TV show where an episode is going out tomorrow. This movie will release next year. We have to work hard. We will do one scene a day.”

Mona concluded, “I used to get so bored, I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ The DOP used to be lighting for 4-5 hours and things used to go on and on, but then you enjoy the pace you are given.”

