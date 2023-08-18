What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal

When Mona told Aamir that she was ‘bored’ during rehearsals of the film, he had an epic reply.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Mona Singh

MUMBAI:  Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her flawless performance. The actress then dabbled into blockbuster Bollywood projects like 3 Idiots and recently Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has transitioned beautifully into every medium of entertainment.

Also Read-Finally! This is how Aamir Khan reacts to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on Twitter

When Mona told Aamir that she was ‘bored’ during rehearsals of the film, he had an epic reply. She recalled, “When I was shooting for 3 Idiots, that was the first time I was working with the entire team and I saw Aamir sir and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is he doing?’ We had some 100 rehearsals, and in those rehearsals, he came up with something different every time. As a TV actor, I was not used to rehearsals.”

When Mona asked him “why are we doing so many rehearsals, Khan told her, “Mona this is a movie. What are you talking about? This is not a TV show where an episode is going out tomorrow. This movie will release next year. We have to work hard. We will do one scene a day.”

Also Read-Finally! Aamir Khan breaks his silence over Mona Singh playing his mother’s role in Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona concluded, “I used to get so bored, I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ The DOP used to be lighting for 4-5 hours and things used to go on and on, but then you enjoy the pace you are given.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Jassi Jesi Koi Nahin Mona Singh Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan 3 Idiots Rajkumar Hirani Made In Heaven 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-...
Must Read! Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about breastfeeding and challenges being a mom to twins, says “I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do…”
MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their...
What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal
MUMBAI:  Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her...
Hot! These pictures of Scam 1992 fame Shreya Dhanwanthary will leave you in awe
MUMBAI: Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India and rose to fame...
Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever
MUMBAI:  Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora made headlines when they tied the knot and were one of the most loved up and...
Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Malaika Arora
Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever
Saif Ali Khan
Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan
Sakshi Malik
Fire! Sakshi Malik burns the internet with her hotness
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Nushrratt
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more