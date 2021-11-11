WHAT? When a producer proposed to cook a chapati on Mallika Sherawat’s waist to prove her hotness

MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat has always been different from the league of actresses in the Hindi film industry. She started her career with unconventional films and went on to do surprising and different parts throughout her career. She is also known to be vocal about her experiences in the industry. A while ago, she had spoken about how she lost a role to the producer’s girlfriend in a film and now she has revealed yet another scandalous incident she had to face.

In an appearance on The Live Love Laugh Show, the actress revealed a weird incident when a producer proposed to cook a chapati on her waist as an idea for a song. “In his warped thinking, he was like, ‘Bada hot song hai. Audience ko kaise pata chalega ki aap hot hai? Aap itni hot hai ki aapki kamar pe main chapati sekh sakta hoon.’ Some weird notion like that. Have you ever heard of anything like that?” she chuckled at the memory.

Mallika obviously turned the offer down but couldn’t help herself and find the whole ordeal funny. “I put my foot down. I said, ‘No, we are not doing any such thing.’ But I thought it was very funny and original. It’s an original idea,” she stated.

The actress went on to assert that such incidents are not something out of the blue and used to happen often since she claims people in the industry used to have a weird concept of hotness in their mind. “I think they have a really weird perception of hotness in India for women. I don’t understand it. Of course, it’s better now but when I started my career, it was weird,” she concluded.

