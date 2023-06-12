What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.

In a viral video, Ranbir spoke about the Luv Ranjan film and mentioned that he is conscious of the content. He said that due to his value system, he is against films that portray women in a condescending manner. While netizens feel that Luv Ranjan’s films show that women are the root of every problem, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films are misogynistic pro max.

Check out the video;

While Ranbir has always portrayed soft characters, his role in Animal has shocked many.

Animal has been given an A rating by CBFC and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

