What! When Ranvir Shorey said that ex Pooja Bhatt and her family abused him: “these film moguls have targeted me..”

MUMBAI: Ranvir Shorey is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been part of many critically acclaimed films and has made a niche for himself in the parallel cinema space. What got him more headlines than his work was the fact that he was once dating actress filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. The two however separated after a few years of being in a serious relationship.

Pooja who is currently in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is making waves there and many housemates have pointed out her intimidating and dominating personality. Well, this is not the first time when her strong personality has created issues for her. Her ex Ranvir Shorey has spoken about why their relationship went kaput. Shockingly After their break-up, Pooja revealed that Ranveer had a drinking problem, was abusive and had physically assaulted her several times. The tables suddenly changed when Ranveer came out and said it was Pooja who had a drinking problem and her violent outbursts after drinking that went out of hand.

Ranvir took to twitter after Pooja’s articles were published. He told a news portal, “These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact-check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!”

Ranvir also shockingly revealed that Pooja went ahead and married Manish Makhija in 2003, who was his best friend. He tweeted, “This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used

Yeah simply look at their editorial standards, to someone else photo they written your name in the caption. Not one or twice FOUR times the same 'mistake' is being made.



No wonder no one trust tabloids anymore. pic.twitter.com/GIzfmdfgdQ — Pseudo (@PseudoDrIN) August 28, 2020

This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 28, 2020

Credit-Koimoi