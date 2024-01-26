What! When Rekha intruded into Amitabh Bachchan's 60th B'day bash; Reportedly locked herself in the restroom until media people departed

MUMBAI: The story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha continues to spark a lot of curiosity and rumors among the glitzy gossip. Even after their reported intense relationship lasted for decades, there are still a lot of legends about them. There are pages about their complex position in gossip magazines, from Amitabh keeping a poker face when confronted by the diva on public occasions to Rekha declaring her love for him.

Lately, both of those flames have avoided each other, kept a safe distance, and rarely ever appear in the same frame. Rekha did once make a valiant attempt to be in the same room as her ex-lover. One such occasion was the celebrity's 60th birthday celebration, which Rekha is said to have gatecrashed.

Mr. Bachchan celebrated his birthday at the Marriott in Mumbai on October 11, 2002, surrounded by his loved ones. Rekha surprised everyone by showing up in her beautiful traditional attire, according to several sources. Uninvited, Rekha and her assistant Farzana were seen walking into the hotel foyer. Several guests were astonished to see the other woman in the hotel, and word quickly got out. Photographers and media mobbed the Umrao Jaan as soon as they arrived at the location.

Rekha was nervous despite her wanting to be seen beside her man on this important birthday. She was aware that things would not go well with the superstar or his family if she was discovered to be entering his birthday party without permission. She locked herself in the hotel's nearest restroom and remained there until the media departed, refusing to leave.

The supposed romance between Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan has been and is still a topic of discussion in "famous Bollywood affairs." It all started when Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan got together on the sets of Do Anjaane (1976). However, the unfortunate aspect was that Amitabh Bachchan was already wed to Jaya Bachchan at the time when rumors of his and Rekha's purported affair began to circulate.

Their love never reached a happily ever after, and they both went on to lead radically different lives. Even now, after all these years, if they cross paths, it quickly makes the news. Rekha's unfilled love for Mr. Bachchan remained even though she was the other woman in the relationship, and her eyes would still light up at the mention of him.

