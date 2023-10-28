What! When Renuka Shahane spoke about her struggles, “As a child, other kids refused to play with me as I came from a broken family”

MUMBAI :Renuka Shahane gained immense popularity with the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. The film also starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan. She played the older sister of Madhuri and Salman’s sister-in-law. Her performance was loved by many and left a lasting impression on many.

In a recent interview, Renuka spoke about the challenging childhood she had due to her parents’ divorce. She said that her parents got divorced when she was only 8 years old. She spoke about it when she promoted her recent films. 

Renuka said her parents’ divorce had a huge impact on her life. She shared the shocking ordeal where other kids refused to play with her as she came from a broken family. However love entered her life when she met Marathi theater actor Vijay Kenkare and the two got married. 

Sadly, Renuka’s first marriage with Vijay didn’t last and the two separated. She was again subjected to social judgment. She then fell in love with actor Ashutosh Rana and the two got married in 2001. 

Apart from acting, Renuka has also tried her hand at directing. She directed the Marathi film Rita in 2009. She has also hosted many TV shows. 

