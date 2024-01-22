What! When Rohit Shetty made this shocking connection between his movies All The Best, Singham and Golmaal

Here's a throwback to the time when Rohit Shetty made this amazing statement on his movies Golmaal, All The Best and Singham.
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved filmmakers in today’s time is Rohit Shetty. Over the time with his movies and the scale of action, he has created a solid in the hearts and minds of the fans and also in the industry. Indeed, the movies of the mass director Rohit Shetty are considered as much awaited ones.

He is one such director whose movies are seen when his name is on the poster. Well, for all the fans of the director Rohit Shetty let us have a look at the throwback video where we see the filmmaker making a shocking connection between his movies Golmaal, All the Best and Singham.

Also read - Indian Police Force Review! Rohit Shetty’s latest offering in the Cop Universe is strictly average

As we see in the video, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said the huge Bungalow which was seen in the movie Golmaal part 1 is the same Bunglow which was seen in the movie All The Best. He also added that this same Bungalow was also seen in the movie Singham. It was the same Bunglow which was seen in the climax of the movie Singham where all the cops come to capture Jaykant Shikre played by actor Prakash Raj.

The filmmaker said he just had to paint the house inside to make it look different for all these movies. Indeed, it was a good information for all the fans of the filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it was a smart decision taken by the filmmaker.

What are your views on this information and did you manage to guess that it was the same house in these movies? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! On working with Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force actor Ashrut Jain says, “He is gifted by God to do that, no one can think the way he thinks…”

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 08:00

