What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress reacted

Many years ago, there were reports that Mallika Sherawat wanted to buy a Rolls Royce car, but she was denied it as the brand didn’t want her to be among their clientele. Read on to know more…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress re

MUMBAI:In early 2000, one actress that grabbed everyone’s attention was Mallika Sherawat. She made her debut with a supporting role in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, but rose to fame with the movie Murder. She has been a part of many successful films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and others.

Apart from her movies and the bold characters that she played in movies, the actress also made it to the headlines for many other reasons as well. Many years ago, there were reports that the actress wanted to buy a Rolls-Royce car, but she was denied it as the brand didn’t want her to be among their clientele. It was also said that Mallika tried to convince them by stating that she is a Hollywood actor.

Also Read: Oops! This is how Mallika Sherawat reacts after being tagged as sex symbol

While at that time, the actress had not spoken up about it, a couple of years ago, during a chat show with Mandira Bedi, Mallika had spoken about the rumours. When Mandira told her about the rumours, she replied, “What?! I mean, it’s just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know.”

She further added, “Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?”

Talking about Mallika’s movies, the actress was last seen in RK/RKay which was released last year. It was a critically acclaimed film, but had failed to make a mark at the box office. Currently, there are no official projects of Mallika that has been announced, so, let’s wait and watch which will be her next movie or a web series.

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mallika Sherawat Rolls-Royce murder Jeena Sirf Merre Liye Pyaar Ke Side Effects welcome Dirty Politics Kismat Love Paisa Dilli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST-READ! From Vivian Dsena to Rakhi Sawant; check out the list of actors who converted to other religions!
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
MUMBAI:This morning, everybody woke up with a shocking news that Priyanka Chopra decided to start a career in the US...
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Confession! Viaan’s honest confession makes Katha emotional
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Finally! Seerat’s location traced, Angad determined to find her
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress reacted
MUMBAI:In early 2000, one actress that grabbed everyone’s attention was Mallika Sherawat. She made her debut with a...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
Alia Bhatt
Really! Alia Bhatt reveals that her father Mahesh Bhatt met her mom Soni Razdan because of his extramarital affair while still being married to Kiran Bhatt
Ajay Devgn
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa heading for a double digit start? Film business expert reveals
Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Aww! Kiki Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s chemistry in this throwback BTS video is simply amazing