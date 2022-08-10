What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress reacted

MUMBAI:In early 2000, one actress that grabbed everyone’s attention was Mallika Sherawat. She made her debut with a supporting role in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, but rose to fame with the movie Murder. She has been a part of many successful films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and others.

Apart from her movies and the bold characters that she played in movies, the actress also made it to the headlines for many other reasons as well. Many years ago, there were reports that the actress wanted to buy a Rolls-Royce car, but she was denied it as the brand didn’t want her to be among their clientele. It was also said that Mallika tried to convince them by stating that she is a Hollywood actor.

Also Read: Oops! This is how Mallika Sherawat reacts after being tagged as sex symbol

While at that time, the actress had not spoken up about it, a couple of years ago, during a chat show with Mandira Bedi, Mallika had spoken about the rumours. When Mandira told her about the rumours, she replied, “What?! I mean, it’s just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know.”

She further added, “Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?”

Talking about Mallika’s movies, the actress was last seen in RK/RKay which was released last year. It was a critically acclaimed film, but had failed to make a mark at the box office. Currently, there are no official projects of Mallika that has been announced, so, let’s wait and watch which will be her next movie or a web series.

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.