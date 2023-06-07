What! When Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh body shamed Vidya Balan in a viral video, angry netizens say “just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down”

Now, the actress who was seen in Hey Baby, directed by Sajid Khan was shockingly fat shamed by director Sajid Khan and co-actor Riteish Deshmukh.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:28
movie_image: 
Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has made a mark with several brilliant content in her career span. While many heap praise for her performances, there are those who have always pointed out her weight gain and body type. The actress too has many times said that body shaming has affected her all her life. She has always been a big girl due to hormonal issues. And comments on her body have scarred her permanently. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Neeyat actress Vidya Balan reveals who she would like to kill

Now, the actress who was seen in Hey Baby, directed by Sajid Khan was shockingly fat shamed by director Sajid Khan and co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. In the video Vidya seems to ask Riteish if he is single or not and he responds saying that he is always single for Vidya.

Sajid then pulls his leg saying that Vidya seems to have had a crush on Riteish. He says that when Vidya would hug him he would get crushed due to her overweight and Deshmukh is seen laughing. Netizens now feel that Sajid is being hypocritical since he himself isn’t very slim and trim.

One netizen said, “Vidya has always been an easy target for the media and Bollywood people in terms of weight. Sonakshi, pari too. They’re immensely beautiful and have an Indian charm to them in midst of an industry filled with runway models having eurocentric features.” Another wrote, “Its basically because she is an outsider, terrific actress, has the best voice, so they just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down. The way they used to mock Vidya's dressing sense was ridiculous in those days. She actually looked very healthy during those 2007-2010 days. I mean, Sajid is so mean? Who makes fun of their own movie heroine? Does the guy even look at himself before he calls someone overweight?”

111111

Also Read- Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife

Vidya Balan Riteish Deshmukh Sajid Khan Tuhari Sullu NEEYAT Sherni Hey Baby Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Abdu Rozik turns kidnapper in his fiction show debut on Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
MUMBAI: Prabhas’ last release Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all the eyes are on his next...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Shreyal Pandey raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Shreyal Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, she is...
Titli: Trouble Alert! Garv and Titli's wedding in trouble, someone is out for revenge
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”
MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar who made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo lost her mother...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Divya
RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”
Arjun Kapoor
Trolled! Arjun Kapoor compares Alia Bhatt to Hollywood Legend Meryl Streep, unimpressed netizens say “how could he even write it”
Nikki Sharma
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
Barkha Bisht
Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word - steady" - Barkha Bisht
Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan
Wow! Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan to collaborate for a biopic