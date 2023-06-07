What! When Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh body shamed Vidya Balan in a viral video, angry netizens say “just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down”

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She has made a mark with several brilliant content in her career span. While many heap praise for her performances, there are those who have always pointed out her weight gain and body type. The actress too has many times said that body shaming has affected her all her life. She has always been a big girl due to hormonal issues. And comments on her body have scarred her permanently.

Now, the actress who was seen in Hey Baby, directed by Sajid Khan was shockingly fat shamed by director Sajid Khan and co-actor Riteish Deshmukh. In the video Vidya seems to ask Riteish if he is single or not and he responds saying that he is always single for Vidya.

Sajid then pulls his leg saying that Vidya seems to have had a crush on Riteish. He says that when Vidya would hug him he would get crushed due to her overweight and Deshmukh is seen laughing. Netizens now feel that Sajid is being hypocritical since he himself isn’t very slim and trim.

One netizen said, “Vidya has always been an easy target for the media and Bollywood people in terms of weight. Sonakshi, pari too. They’re immensely beautiful and have an Indian charm to them in midst of an industry filled with runway models having eurocentric features.” Another wrote, “Its basically because she is an outsider, terrific actress, has the best voice, so they just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down. The way they used to mock Vidya's dressing sense was ridiculous in those days. She actually looked very healthy during those 2007-2010 days. I mean, Sajid is so mean? Who makes fun of their own movie heroine? Does the guy even look at himself before he calls someone overweight?”

