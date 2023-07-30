What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes

Now, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil complimented The Night Manager actor on his clothing and style. That is when Anil revealed
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply unmatched even today. He recently marked over four decades of being in the Hindi film industry. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din' directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Now, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil complimented The Night Manager actor on his clothing and style. That is when Anil revealed, “I did a film with Salman Khan, and when my clothes bill came, it was a whopping amount. Salman was like, ‘This much amount of bill for clothes hasn’t come in my whole career.’ So I told him, ‘You look so handsome, you would look good in jeans and T-shirt but I need to wear good clothes too.”

Anil Kapoor is currently seen on the OTT series The Night Manager season 2 which streams on Disney + Hotstar. The series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

