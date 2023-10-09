What! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Saif Ali Khan for winning the National Award, “I should have got it…”

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of hearts and a superstar of the Hindi film industry. He has a massive fan following which is one of the reasons his last release Pathaan was a blockbuster hit and broke all records. While the fans await his next release Jawan, here is a viral video, when SRK took a sarcastic dig at actor Saif Ali khan for winning the National award for Hum Tum, where he thought he should have won for his film Swades.

Saif and SRK have shared screen space in 2003 films Kal Ho Naa Ho. in the video when filmmaker Kunal Kohli asks him which is the last bad film he watched to which SRK cheekily replied, “ee main dil ka bahut accha hun. Mujhe saare hero acche lagte hain, saari heroine acchi lagti hain, saari filmein acchi lagti. Mujhko har ki acchi lagti hai. I am simple minded person. I like everything, including your films. I loved them them all. I think Fanaa was very good, I liked Hum Tum.”

Taking a dig at Saif, the Pathaan actor then said, “The actor of Hum Tum (Saif Ali Khan) won the National Award when I should have got it.”

Credit-Koimoi