What! When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Saif Ali Khan for winning the National Award, “I should have got it…”

SRK took a sarcastic dig at actor Saif Ali khan for winning the National award for Hum Tum, where he thought he should have won for his film Swades.
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of hearts and a superstar of the Hindi film industry. He has a massive fan following which is one of the reasons his last release Pathaan was a blockbuster hit and broke all records. While the fans await his next release Jawan, here is a viral video, when SRK took a sarcastic dig at actor Saif Ali khan for winning the National award for Hum Tum, where he thought he should have won for his film Swades.

Also Read-Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”

Saif and SRK have shared screen space in 2003 films Kal Ho Naa Ho. in the video when filmmaker Kunal Kohli asks him which is the last bad film he watched to which SRK cheekily replied, “ee main dil ka bahut accha hun. Mujhe saare hero acche lagte hain, saari heroine acchi lagti hain, saari filmein acchi lagti. Mujhko har ki acchi lagti hai. I am simple minded person. I like everything, including your films. I loved them them all. I think Fanaa was very good, I liked Hum Tum.”

Taking a dig at Saif, the Pathaan actor then said, “The actor of Hum Tum (Saif Ali Khan) won the National Award when I should have got it.”

 

 

Also Read-Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Koimoi 

SRK Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Swades Hum Tum Rani Mukerji Ashutosh Gowarikar Pathaan JAWAN Adipurush Movie News TellyChakkar National Award
