What! When Shammi Kapoor spoke about falling for ‘pretty girl’ Mumtaz when he was a windower, and said “It was a nightmare”

MUMBAI :Late actor Shammi Kapoor came from a family that has a film lineage very few can boast of. His energy, screen presence and beautiful eyes all brought magic on screen and who can forget his films like Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Kashmir Ki Kali, among others. The actor was not only known for his acting skills but also for his personal life.

Shammi Kapoor was reportedly in a relationship with actress Mumtaz. The song ‘Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche’ from their film Brahmachari really brought her into the spotlight. The two were in love but the relationship ended on a bitter note. Talking about it to an entertainment portal, Shammi had said, “At that time, I was a widower, and Mumtaz happened to be a very pretty little girl, and for a little short while, we both had dreams and then it turned into a nightmare. I’m happy as I am today.”

Shammi’s first wife Geeta Bali had passed away and the actor had to look after his two children Kanchan and Aditya himself. Speaking of marriage, Mumtaz had previously told a news portal, “I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha.” She further said, “Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?”

Shammi Kapoor passed away in August 2011 and he was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, which released in November 2011 after his death.

