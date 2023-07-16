What! When Shammi Kapoor spoke about falling for ‘pretty girl’ Mumtaz when he was a windower, and said “It was a nightmare”

Shammi Kapoor was reportedly in a relationship with actress Mumtaz. The song ‘Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche’ from their film Brahmachari really brought her into the spotlight.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
and said “It was a nightmare

MUMBAI :Late actor Shammi Kapoor came from a family that has a film lineage very few can boast of. His energy, screen presence and beautiful eyes all brought magic on screen and who can forget his films like Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Kashmir Ki Kali, among others. The actor was not only known for his acting skills but also for his personal life.

Also Read-OMG! Mumtaz opens up on her extra-marital affair

Shammi Kapoor was reportedly in a relationship with actress Mumtaz. The song ‘Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche’ from their film Brahmachari really brought her into the spotlight. The two were in love but the relationship ended on a bitter note. Talking about it to an entertainment portal, Shammi had said, “At that time, I was a widower, and Mumtaz happened to be a very pretty little girl, and for a little short while, we both had dreams and then it turned into a nightmare. I’m happy as I am today.”

Shammi’s first wife Geeta Bali had passed away and the actor had to look after his two children Kanchan and Aditya himself. Speaking of marriage, Mumtaz had previously told a news portal, “I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha.” She further said, “Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?”

Also Read-'Tumsa Nahi Dekha': Shammi Kapoor and his rollicking, reinvented film career


Shammi Kapoor passed away in August 2011 and he was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, which released in November 2011 after his death.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi

 

Mumtaz Shammi Kapoor Teesri Manzil Brahmachari Junglee Kashmir Ki Kali Rockstar professor Prince Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz reveals how the family dealt with the pain during the tough time of Sheezan Khan
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan rose to fame with his performance in the serial 'Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul where he played the role...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Garry humiliates Daarji; latter decides to throw him out of the house
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry
MUMBAI : The Film industry has grown, progressed and gotten a lot more modernized over the years. Kissing, holding...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama decides to stay back; Malti Devi fumes in anger
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Kismat Ki Lakiro Se actress Sumati Singh spills the beans on her nose surgery; “My face wasn't the same anymore”
MUMBAI :Sumati Singh is one of the most popular faces of Television. She has been part of successful Tv shows like Tera...
Exclusive! Ishq-E-Nadaan actor Mrinal Dutt says, “I am very Aashiq Mizaaj kind of a person”
MUMBAI: Mrinal Dutt has been a part of many TV shows, movies and OTT series. He was recently seen in Jio Cinema’s Ishq-...
Recent Stories
Rekha-Hrithik Roshan
OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rekha-Hrithik Roshan
OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry
Pooja Bhatt
What! When Ranvir Shorey said that ex Pooja Bhatt and her family abused him: “these film moguls have targeted me..”
Netizens call her “snotty”
Whoa! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to name the actress she was impressed by, Netizens call her “snotty”
Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Anurag Kashyap reveals Saif Ali Khan refused to read Bombay Velvet while Hrithik Roshan chased it for 2 years
Besharam! I know your wife”
OMG! When Tanuja spoke about Dharmendra flirting with her: “I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife”
Just have another baby
What! Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her divorce with Shekhar Kapur: “I remember a lot of very posh ladies telling me, ‘You’ll be finished. Just have another baby”