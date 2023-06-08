What! When Simi Garewal agreed to go nude in Mera Naam Joker for Raj Kapoor: “his affection for her was pretty obvious”

Raj Kapoor

MUMBAI : Raj Kapoor holds a legacy in the Indian film industry that very few can boast of. The actor/filmmaker was known as the showman of the film industry and has given us unique and path breaking films. He was also famous for having a way with his leading ladies. 

In Mera Naam Joker there were several actresses and one of them was Simi Grewal who surprised everyone when she was seen nude and her As* was exposed in it. Simi played a teacher in the film who was the object of desire for a young Rishi Kapoor who also seemed to have a crush on her in the film.

There were rumors floating at the time of the film’s making that Raj and Simi grew close during the time and she continued to see him even after the film was complete. A friend of Simi said, “Raj Kapoor had a weak spot for all his leading ladies, and his affection for Simi was pretty obvious. It was rumoured that they had an affair. Simi was simply in awe of Raj Kapoor. In fact, she was hesitant about taking up the part in Siddhartha because of the bold scenes, but it was Raj Kapoor who convinced her.”

Simi once said, “I am a sucker for looks. I have been very shallow in my life with regard to men. I could fall for a man for a turn of his lips. Now I’m changing. I love a man with humour and compassion.”

Apart from Raj Kapoor, Simi was also rumored to be in a relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar and her marriage with Ravi Mohan. She was also reportedly seeing Ratan Tata.

