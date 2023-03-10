What! When Suniel Shetty spoke about the volatile relationship he has with Akshay Kumar’s secretary, “There was a little bit of tension…”

However there was a time when they both had some minor issues.
Suniel Shetty

MUMBAI: Who says Friendships in the industry don’t last. Well Akshay Kumar and Suniel Sheety are two such action stars who have been friends for years. They have worked together in many films like Hera Pheri, Waqt Hamara Hai, Awara Paagal Deewan, etc. The duo will soon be seen in the 3rd installment of Hera Pheri and fans cannot wait!

Also Read-Interesting! Suniel Shetty reveals why he didn’t send his kids Athiya and Ahan to an Indian school, “did not want anybody to treat them special”

However there was a time when they both had some minor issues. Speaking about it Suniel told a news portal, “Akshay himself is a big martial artist, a great martial artist. I mean I believe he’s the best in the Indian industry. He’s changed the face of action also, so that is why the comparison happens all the time”

The Dharavi Bank actor further added, “We are and we were good friends and both being action heroes and both coming in at the same time, nice, you know we figured this out. But in reality, nothing, nothing ever. I’m very fond of Akshay. There was a little bit of tension I had with his secretary and things there, but that’s all over with now, and we are doing films together.”

Also Read-OMG 2: Really! THIS actor from Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is forbidden to watch the film

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

