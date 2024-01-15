What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Any actor knows how difficult it is to make a name for themselves in the business. One must work extremely hard to succeed. Vicky Kaushal is one man who represents the idea that perseverance pays off.

Gangs of Wasseypur was Vicky's acting debut. However, he made his feature film debut as the lead in Masaan in 2015. From that point on, the actor has not looked back. He had to fight hard before he could taste triumph. There are rumors that the 2018 film Sanju brought him good fortune. Although he was seen in a supporting part in this picture, today he has become a celebrity, releasing blockbuster films on his own.

Also read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

The Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2018. In one moment of the film, Vicky had to film a scene with Paresh Rawal. Vicky claimed in an interview that the reason he couldn't execute the scenario flawlessly on the day of the shoot was that he had been drinking. He also had a drink with Idli Sambar before heading out for the shoot, so everyone was taken aback when he arrived at the scene. But this sequence received a lot of praise afterward.

Vicky's character won people over even though he didn't have as much screen time. Even though Vicky only had a minor part in the movie, he stole the show with one of his lines, "Ghapa-Ghap." He experienced offers from other major films after this one because of how well-received his supporting performance in the movie was. Both reviewers and viewers thought favorably of Vicky's effort. Following this, he appeared in well-known films such as Sardar Udham, Manmarziyaan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, quickly rising to the top of the box office.

Vicky Kaushal made a cameo role in the Shah Rukh Khan movie Dunki, which became the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Also read:Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18