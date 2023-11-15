What! Why did Vidhu Vinod Chopra gift Rolls Royce to Amitabh Bachchan after Eklavya? Read to know more

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent directorial venture 12th Fail has met with mostly positive critical response. As he is basking in its success, the director opened up about the time when he gifted Amitabh Bachchan a Rolls Royce after doing Eklavya with him.
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent directorial venture 12th Fail has met with mostly positive critical response. As he is basking in its success, the director opened up about the time when he gifted Amitabh Bachchan a Rolls Royce after doing Eklavya with him. He finally revealed the reason behind gifting such an expensive vehicle to Big B.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was asked about his statement when he said that he cannot work with stars. 

He recalled an incident when he worked with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Eklavya. Chopra recalls seeing Big B with only one suitcase despite having a 35 days shooting schedule. When asked about the same, the Paa actor revealed: "Jaya (Bachchan) told me more than one week you can't stand Vinod."

The director revealed that the two would quarrel but the actor stayed throughout the shoot. He said, "Kyunki wo ruke rahe or wo baithe rahe or puri film ki islye mujhe bohat mehnga pada kyunki fir Maine unko ek Rolls Royce, jo us waqt 4-4.5 crore ki gaadi gift ki. Kyunki unhone mujhe jhela or kamaal ka kaam kia (Because he endured me and finished the film, it cost me a lot because I gifted him a 4-4.5 crore Rolls Royce. Because he endured me and did an amazing work)."

Interestingly, Big B sold that Rolls Royce Phantom in 2019.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard is an action drama film directed and co-written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill and Boman Irani in important roles. Upon release, it met with mostly positive critical response but underperformed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Chopra wrote, co-edited, co-produced and directed his recent drama film 12th Fail. Based on the namesake novel by Anurag Pathak, it follows the story of a young guy who overcomes hurdles and becomes an IPS officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

