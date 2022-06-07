What! “Working with her was a massive mistake”, says Hansal Mehta about working with Kangana Ranaut on Simran

He talked about how it’s not his place to criticize her choices. “She is a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake.”

MUMBAI: Also read: Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has a connection with Javed Akhtar

We know that the Queen of Bollywood is amongst the biggest and most successful stars in the industry. Kangana has won millions of hearts over the years and deservingly so as she is amongst the most talented actresses the industry has seen.

However, even she couldn’t survive not having a controversy to her name and in her case, she has found herself surrounded by many. One of them was around the film Simran, with Hansal Mehta. Reportedly, Kangana took over the direction of the film and the director, Hansal Mehta was not happy about the same.

He talked about it time and time again after Simran failed to create magic at the box office and called it a ‘massive mistake’. In an interview with another news portal, he talked about his experience and said that he did not gel well with Kangana.

When asked if Kangana indeed did take over the editing, he said, “Edit nahi takeover kia tha usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch than ahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha.”

The director praised the actress and called her talented and even praised her for a song from Dhaakad and said that she is a woman on fire. He added that however, she is limited to herself. He talked about how it’s not his place to criticize her choices. “She is a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake.”

Also read: With 'Dhaakad' earning just Rs 2.58 cr, has Kangana ceased to be a bankable star?

Credits: BollywoodLife

