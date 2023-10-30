What! Writer Juhi Chaturvedi reveals how big actors rejected Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the comedy-drama film Vicky Donor. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and also marked the debut of Yami Gautam. Recently, its writer Juhi Chaturvedi was a part of the O Womaniya discussion regarding gender inequality in Bollywood. She spoke about how many actors had rejected it.

Recently, several names from Bollywood took part in the O Womaniya discussion for Film Companion to discuss gender inequality in the industry. At one point, the discussion went to sensible male characters in films and Juhi Chaturvedi spoke about Piku and Vicky Donor which she wrote. She said that she doesn't know how many actors today would say yes to playing a role like Rana (played by Irrfan Khan in Piku). She spilled the reason, "Because it's a small role. It does not bring them that kind of glory. But he (Irrfan) did it." Juhi then stated that in retrospect we appreciate an actor's choice.

She then revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Vicky Donor was rejected by all the big actors. "Even for Vicky Donor honestly, everybody, all big actors, had said absolute no to it", she added. Eventually, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam were cast in the film.

Vicky Donor is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar. It explored the practice of sperm donation and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

In the same interview, director Vikramaditya Motwane spoke about having more female-led films. He mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and asked why can't women do a lead in films. "Why can’t Deepika be the lead on Pathaan? Why? Why Not? Why can’t be a film about a woman? Why not? And I think, studios especially and producers need to start pushing that", he queried.

Workwise, Aayushmann was last seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 which turned out to be a major commercial success. Juhi, on the other hand, has written films like Piku, Vicky Donor, October and Gulabo Sitabo.

