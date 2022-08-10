“What is wrong with her; why is her dressing sense getting worse?” Wonder netizens as they troll Bhumi Pednekar on her dressing

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and amazing choice of scripts.

She is indeed one such name who is known not only for acting but also for her fashion sense. She has been clicked over the time around the city attending different parties and events where she was seen defining her looks and fashion.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and this latest video of the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire as she was clicked around the city; she was attending an event.

No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot along with her twin sister, and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for the outfit and her looks but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments people are trolling the actress for her dressing sense, and many are saying that why is she wearing plastic for the event!

Also, few people are saying what has happened to her dressing sense and why it is getting worse day by day.

