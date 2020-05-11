What's COMMON between Arjit Singh and Neha Kakkar?

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a very versatile place to be in.

It is not only about glamorous actors who survive but also singers, writers, directors, producers and a whole lot of technical teams who contribute to making a project a success. Among them are singers Arjit Singh and Neha Kakkar who have attained immense fame and success over the years.

Arjit has lent his voice for many songs such as Tum Hi Ho and Chahoon Main Ya Naa. Also, he got many awards for his versatile voice in many of his songs. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar is one of the leading female singers who has manny hit songs to her credit such as Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance, Patt Lainge and London Thumakda.

But do you know what is common between Arjit and Neha?

Arjit and Neha were a part of reality shows Fame Gurukul and Indian Idol respectively. The two singers did not win the reality shows but attained immense fame in Bollywood and are renowned for their songs!

