What!Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he rejected Alauddin Khilji’s role in Padmaavat

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. His fans were thrilled to see him back on the big screens after nearly 4 years in the film Pathaan and the latter was a blockbuster making over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. SRK fans are now eagerly awaiting for his upcoming projects.

Also Read-Really! Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger amuses netizens, say “Bhai 90s ki Yad Dila Di”

SRK has been a part of many big hits and he has also rejected several others. One of them is Sanajy Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. While Ranveer Singh was applauded for his role of Alauddin Khilji, not many know that the role was offered to Shah Rukh Khan. The latter however rejected the role and in an old viral interview he gave the reason why. SRK said, “there were a couple of films that did very well at the box office and I was in them and then I realized I was playing a real-life character who may not be the person and i told the director that there is no way i’ll not make him likable. And I just feel that person should not be liked, it’s not something I should sell to the people. It’s okay being him, the film being about him but I shouldn’t glorify it. So i left the film last minute, it was a clear-cut decision in my head.”

Also Read-Shocking! Throwback to the time Ranveer Singh opted out of Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Alauddin Khilji

Khan further added, “I know I’ll make him look attractive, I am not showing off but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive and I am honestly saying this, I can make bad guys very attractive because I think the extremely good guy and extremely bad guy both have something in common that is obsessiveness. So I have let go of the role.”

Padmaavat was surrounded by controversy from the very beginning. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, and collected RS 585 Crores worldwide.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA



