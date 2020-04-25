When Aamir Khan stuck posters of his first movie behind auto rickshaws

MUMBAI: A name that needs no introduction, Aamir Khan is also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood. He is known for his strong acting skills and content-driven movies.

The actor over the years was seen defining versatility in every movie and garnered a lot of love and appreciation.

A video on the social media is going viral today where we see a young Aamir sticking posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on the back of an autorickshaws on the streets of Mumbai. The clip, which has no sound, also shows Aamir's QSQT co-star Rajendranath Zutshi helping him.

In this video, Aamir looks quite happy getting onto the streets to promote his film in every possible way. The QSQT actor can be seen sporting a blue vest and is carrying a bag on his shoulder. Zutshi is twinning with Aamir, in a full-sleeved shirt of the same colour.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak also starred Juhi Chawla opposite Aamir Khan. The film was a tragic love story that followed Aamir and Juhi characters who fall in love despite their feuding families. QSQT was a modern take on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

This is really a very rare video we have seen today on the internet, and it is really amazing to see the actor’s excitement for his project back then. Even now, he is excited about every project and delivers his best shot.

