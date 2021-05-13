When Allu Arjun met his son and daughter after 15 days of quarantine period

MUMBAI: South super star and stylish star Allu Arjun who has made his strong mark with his amazing acting skills in the south industry is now a very much familiar name in Bollywood industry too, over the time the actor has impressed the fans with his acting action and his style and swag, his movies like Arya Ek Deewana Son Of Satyamurthy, DJ and many others are being loved by the Hindi audiences too as we have seen the Hindi dubbed version.

Earlier the superstar Allu Arjun was tested covid positive, and he was under home quarantine for 15 days, however the actor has now fully recovered from the infection and tested negative for covid on wednesday, and here is the video how his children welcome him after the duration of 15 days.

Have a look

Staying away from his family for 15 days superstar Allu Arjun met his children and this is indeed one of the sweetest videos we have seen today on Instagram.

On the work front the actor will soon be seen in director Sukumar B's upcoming movie Pushpa that is scheduled to release on August 13.

On the work front the actor will soon be seen in director Sukumar B’s upcoming movie Pushpa that is scheduled to release on August 13.

