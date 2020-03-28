When Amitabh Bachchan was angry with Shah Rukh Khan!

MUMBAI: Living legend Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of Bollywood for a massive 50 years now. He has taken the industry to a different level. The actor gives more than his 100 percent to each role and defines versatility through his talent. His contribution to Bollywood is remarkable, and he has given us movies like Badla, Paa, Piku, Pink, and Black.

Meanwhile, the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The handsome and witty actor has a huge fan following. Even though he was last seen on the big screen in the film Zero, which was a failure at the box office, his followers continue to shower their love and support on him. They are eagerly awaiting his next project.

Now, fans of the two actors have shared an amazing video, where we see them coming together to sing the song 'Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum’ from the movie Hum.

Have a look.

In this video, as the two legends are singing, and SRK goes a little off-tune. Senior Bachchan gently chides him and tells him to sing in key. This is a really cute video and defines the chemistry between these stars.

There is no doubt that both the actors love and respect each other a lot. They have shared screen space in movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and have set the screen on fire with each scene of theirs.

On the work note, Big B has Chehre, Jhund, Gulaboo Sitaboo, and Brahmastra lined up. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that SRK will next be seen either in a Raj and DK movie or a Rajkumar Hirani one.

Stay tuned for more updates!