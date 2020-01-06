When Anil Kapoor wanted Kunal Kemmu's role

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Malang is here, and we would like to begin with a disclaimer - it's very dark and comes with graphic content. Malang is Mohit Suri's directorial project, who is known for helming films such as Ek Villain, Kalyug, Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2.

The new film Malang also appears to be on the theme of love and vengeance, like Mohit Suri's previous films. Malang casts Disha Patani opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

The 2:45 minutes long Malang trailer introduces each character as a compulsive killer, each with different reasons to their dark reality and each deadlier than the other.

At the trailer launch event held in Mumbai today. Anil Kapoor said that he was so much influenced by the character of Kunal Khemu that he wanted to do that role. He told Mohit that he wanted to play that role.

But Mohit said that he is already planning something for Anil Sir which will suit him the best. Anil Kapoor, later said that he was really happy and lucky that they could convince him to play what was written to him because he loved that role too.

This will be the second leading role for Disha in a Bollywood film, after Baaghi 2. The actress has played supporting roles in MS Dhoni and Bharat. This movie is all set to release on 7th February 2020.