When Anushka joined Virat and his boys' squad to have a gala time on a boat in the middle of a sea

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable camaraderie gives fans major relationship goals. It’s been over three years since the actress married the Indian cricketer. The duo, who has been head over heels in love with each other, often finds solace in enjoying simpler things together. Besides, one can’t beat their love for travelling as Anushka and Virat are often seen exploring new places together. Interestingly, while this adorable couple has recently embraced parenthood for the first time and is enjoying their time with the little munchkin, their massive fan following is certainly missing their travel pictures.

Amidst this, here’s a throwback video which you can’t miss. In the same, Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying some quality time together. In the video, the power couple was accompanied by Virat’s squad including KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. They were chilling on a boat in the middle of a sea in Jolly Harbour Antigua. While Virat exuded charm in his royal blue coloured shirt with white stripes and black shorts, Anushka looked stunning in her white and peach coloured outfit.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s throwback video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their daughter Vamika and have been on cloud nine ever since.

