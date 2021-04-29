When Babil had fight with Irrfan and not spoken to him for a year

MUMBAI: Bollywood has lost one of the finest gems on 29th April 2020, the Shining star of Bollywood Irfan Khan, his demise brought a wave of shock for all the family friends and the fans all over, what time the actor had treated with some great roles which was loved by the fans.

Today marks the first death anniversary of late Irfan Khan, and on this occasion Irfan Khan's wife and son spoke with the leading media portal about actor and his last days of battling with his disease.

Remembering his father Irfan Khan Babil Khan revealed that there was a time when he had fight with his father Irfan and did not speak with him for a year.

Babil Khan said when he was 13 to 16 years old he took his stand for his freedom as he was grown up on this Irfan Khan said what freedom??

So he said this created small rift between the two and he didn't spoke to him for a year but one day Irrfan Khan came to him hugged him and said yes you are grown up now.

Babil also recalls that he was in talks with his father Irfan Khan for a movie and looking at his expression Babil was very excited to work with his father.

The actor took his last breath on 29th April 2020 in Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a colon infection.



