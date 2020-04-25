When Bharti Singh made Varun Dhawan blush

MUMBAI: It was Varun Dhawan's birthday yesterday, but thanks to the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus epidemic, he spent his special day at home with his family and girlfriend Natasha Dalal. But he did make it a point to connect with his fans through live chat on Instagram. He also connected with comedian Bharti Singh as they are doing a quarantined-theme show together. During this interaction, Bharti revealed something that left the birthday boy blushing hard.

In the live chat, Bharti revealed that her niece is a big fan of him and wants to marry him. Bharti went on to say that her niece who is just 16-17 years old has already observed a few Karva Chauth fasts for him and that she says, 'Aapka damaad toh yeh hi banega' (He'll be you son-in-law). This left the actor blushing hard on live chat. The comedian also revealed that her niece gets extremely jealous when she sees a picture of him with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. This made Varun go speechless. However, in the end, he promised that once the lockdown ends, he'll surely meet her niece.

Talking about Natasha and Varun, reports have been doing the rounds that their wedding plans have been put on hold because of the outbreak.

Credits: SpotboyE