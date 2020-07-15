When Big B and Anil Kapoor performed live together

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback video of a live show where he is performing with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the video, we can see Big B and Anil Kapoor grooving to their songs "Bachke rehna re baba" ("Pukar") and "My Name is Lakhan" ("Ram Lakhan") respectively.

"I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @amitabhbachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Fans have naturally gone gaga seeing the blast from the past.

(Also Read: Veteran Actress Rekha to be home quarantined posts three of her staff test positive for Coronavirus!)

A user commented: "Two legends. Super energetic performance."

Another one wrote: "Good old times."

Also, as Big B is currently hospitalised for Covid treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and Anil Kapoor has wished him a "speedy recovery".

"Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon," Anil Kapoor wrote.

(Also Read: Glee star Naya Rivera's body found after six days of disappearance)