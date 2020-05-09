News

When Deepika and Irrfan played tennis

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday shared a throwback video that shows her playing a game of tennis with her "Piku" co-star, the late actor, Irrfan Khan.

"Please come back," Deepika captioned the video, using a broken heart emoji.

The video is surely a treat for Irrfan's fans.

Reacting to it, a user commented: "Thank you for sharing his candid moments."

Another user wrote: "loved how he was smiling while playing the game with you. RIP."

On Friday, Deepika had marked the fifth anniversary of her film "Piku" by penning an emotional post for Irrfan.

She shared the lyrics of the song "Lamhe guzar gaye" from the film, writing "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend..."

