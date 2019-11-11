News

When Deepika Padukone fell ill after having ‘too much fun’; check the witty caption

11 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most successful and glamorous actresses in B-town, never fails to stun her fans with her stylish avatars. The actress, who is known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, sets major fashion goals for her fans.

In fact, the actress recently set social media on fire with her gorgeous look at her close friend's wedding in Bengaluru. She looked beautiful in a golden saree as she posed with her friend. It seems Deepika had a lot of fun at the wedding and the same has taken a toll on her health. The actress took to Instagram to share a story with a picture of herself looking exhausted and even had a thermometer emoji along with it. Deepika captioned her post as, "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding."

Take a look below:

Get well soon, Deepika!

 

