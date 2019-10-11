News

When Deepika Padukone refused to work with Salman Khan

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
11 Oct 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. She has been ruling the industry for quite some time. The actress debuted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om and became an overnight star. She has worked with many superstars, but the one actor she hasn’t yet worked with is Salman Khan.

Apparently, when Salman Khan was writing the story of his first movie Veer, the first choice was Deepika and not Zareen Khan. When Salman wanted to launch Deepika, she refused the movie as that she wasn't sure whether she wanted to be an actress. Moreover, she was concentrating on her modeling career. But a few years later, when Farah Khan offered her OSO, she couldn’t say no, and the rest is history.

Owing to this, as per sources, Salman Khan was miffed with the actress. There have been opportunities for the actress to work with him, but Salman refuses to work with her.

Well, it will be a treat to watch these two superstars together on the big screen!

past seven days